Sabre Insurance Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sabre Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 254 ($3.32). 302,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £635 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).
In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). In the last three months, insiders bought 516 shares of company stock valued at $134,675.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
