Sabre Insurance Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 254 ($3.32). 302,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £635 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). In the last three months, insiders bought 516 shares of company stock valued at $134,675.

SBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 257 ($3.36) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.