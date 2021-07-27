Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $3.38 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 461,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

