Safe Bulkers (SB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.37 million, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Safe Bulkers worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

