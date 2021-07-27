SageGuard Financial Group LLC Invests $239,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE ABBV opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

