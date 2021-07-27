San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

SJT stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.98% and a return on equity of 208.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.