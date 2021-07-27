Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

SFRRF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.