Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.60

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 551287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

