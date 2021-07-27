Sanofi (SNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

