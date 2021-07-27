SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €128.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.19 ($156.69).

Shares of SAP stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) on Tuesday, reaching €117.60 ($138.35). 1,433,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

