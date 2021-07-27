Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,486. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

