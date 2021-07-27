Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. 50,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

