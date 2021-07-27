Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $96.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,603.68. 109,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,434.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

