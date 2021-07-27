Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Scala has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $23,950.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00107007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,373.39 or 0.99945839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00826279 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

