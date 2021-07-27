Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCYYF stock remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

