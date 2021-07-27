Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $622,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 265.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

