Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,584,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 413.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 195,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 157,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.