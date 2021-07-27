Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $84,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.15, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.