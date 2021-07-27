Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.71 million, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

