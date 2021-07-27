Scotiabank Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.78.

Shares of POW traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.31. 554,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,732. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$23.48 and a 1-year high of C$40.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

