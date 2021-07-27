Scotiabank Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.56.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $193.93 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $142.78 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.69.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

