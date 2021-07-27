Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SELB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 21,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $390.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 562,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.