Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ST traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 34,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,466. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

