Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,740 ($35.80). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,732 ($35.69), with a volume of 334,305 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,554.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total value of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

