Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHLX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

SHLX stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after buying an additional 941,499 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.