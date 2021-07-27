Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €197.27 ($232.09).

SAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday.

SAE stock opened at €134.10 ($157.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €150.79. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

