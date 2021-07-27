Short Interest in Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Declines By 98.5%

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KALTF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,649. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

