Short Interest in Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Declines By 98.5%

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KALTF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,649. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.
About Claritas Pharmaceuticals
