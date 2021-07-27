Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Drops By 93.5%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of DNZOY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 46,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.89. DENSO has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

