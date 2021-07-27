Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Drops By 93.5%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of DNZOY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 46,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.89. DENSO has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $36.48.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.
