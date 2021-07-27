Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Grows By 570.7%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 570.7% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,850,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of DLY stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

