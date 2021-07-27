Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Increases By 509.5%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 509.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ENN Energy stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $86.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. ENN Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

