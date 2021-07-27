Short Interest in FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Drops By 87.4%

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the June 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FEC Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. FEC Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
FEC Resources Company Profile
