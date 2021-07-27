Short Interest in FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Drops By 87.4%

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the June 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FEC Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. FEC Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

