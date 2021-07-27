Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Declines By 99.9%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 146,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

