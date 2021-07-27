Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Declines By 99.9%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 146,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
