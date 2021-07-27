Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Drops By 93.7%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the June 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.