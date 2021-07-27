Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Increases By 2,884.0%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, an increase of 2,884.0% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,822,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MYCOF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31.
About Mydecine Innovations Group
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.