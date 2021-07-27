Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Increases By 2,884.0%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, an increase of 2,884.0% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,822,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MYCOF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.