Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Expands By 581.0%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 581.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NIOBF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,602. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective (up from $0.90) on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

