Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Increases By 837.1%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 837.1% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

