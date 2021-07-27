Short Interest in POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Increases By 1,000.0%

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PMBY stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.11. 83,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,593. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.13. POSTD Merchant Banque has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.72.

POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

