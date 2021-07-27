Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Rises By 681.4%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 681.4% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RWBYF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,986. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97.

Get Red White & Bloom Brands alerts:

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.