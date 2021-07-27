Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Declines By 88.9%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQC opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

