Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Grows By 2,227.3%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 2,227.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00.
Tyro Payments Company Profile
