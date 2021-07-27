Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Rises By 1,028.6%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,028.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VDMCY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.5663 per share. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

