Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE SIA opened at C$16.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.30. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.91 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.13.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.03.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,177,498. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380 over the last quarter.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

