Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sigma Labs in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. Analysts forecast that Sigma Labs will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.