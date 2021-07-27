Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGLB opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.75.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

