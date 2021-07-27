Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

