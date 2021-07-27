Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Silk Road Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,509. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.