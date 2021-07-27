Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. 11,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,981. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

