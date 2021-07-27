Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

