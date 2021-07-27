SJW Group (SJW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

