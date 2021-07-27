SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,515,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $11,691,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 492,687 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

