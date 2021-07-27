SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.